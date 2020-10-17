Elizabeth (Liz) Marie Bulger, 84, of Schenectady, passed away gracefully on Wednesday, October 14th after a brief battle with Covid-19. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Louise Teta and she was preceded in death by her beloved Frank "Frankie" Bulger. Dolly to her family and friends, Liz treated everyone like family. In addition to raising 5 children, she had a great career with Schenectady Surrogate and Family court. She loved to make people happy and even went to clown college and learned balloon art to be able to share her gifts with others. She carried a kazoo everywhere she went because "you never know when you might need one" and there was always room for everyone at her mandatory Sunday dinners. If she wasn't volunteering at Birthright, she was with her friends at the Red Hat and Abbruzzese Societies. Elizabeth's legacy was love and acceptance for all people, especially her family. She was the devoted Mother of Amy Janack, Daniel Bulger, Steve Bulger, Caterina Facchinetti, Marcy Bulger, Patrick and Kristen Bulger. She was the beloved sister of Tony, Val and Paul Teta. She could often be found dancing in the kitchen with her grandchildren Sean, Shane, Jinx, Jasmine, Dylan, Curtis, Jordan, Paige, Jack, Mia, William, Linda, Jesse, Casey, Sierra, Lauren and John Patrick. There are also so many other special family members and friends that will miss her dearly, especially her dearest Sister friend Rena Reo. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady, where Liz was loyal parishioner. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the City Mission, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12301 or to Stride disabled sports at http://www.stride.org/
To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
.