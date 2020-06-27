Elizabeth Marie Weber passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1921 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of George and Elizabeth Corbeil. Schenectady has been her home since 1957. Following is a poem that gave Elizabeth much comfort when her first child passed away. I am Standing Upon the Seashore By Henry Van Dyke I am standing upon the seashore. A ship at my side spreads her white sails to the morning breeze and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength. I stand and watch her until until at length she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other. Then someone at my side says: "There, she is gone!" "Gone where?" Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast and hull and spar as she was when she left my side and she is just as able to bear the load of living freight to her destined port. Her diminished size is in me, not in her. And just at the moment when someone at my side says: "There, she is gone!" There are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout: "Here she comes!" And that is dying. Elizabeth was a huge mast throughout her life who gave guidance, comfort and much love to all who knew her. And that..........is all you really need to know! She was predeceased by her eldest sons, George D. Hall and Alan P. Hall. She is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Richard O. Weber, her brother, Edward Corbeil, her two sisters, Jean Corbeil and Virginia Corbeil, eight children, Dianne (James) Bischof of Galway, NY, Gary (Maureen) Hall of Houston TX, Luana (Richard) Bogue of Okatie, SC, Stephen (Kathie) Hall of Schenectady, NY, Sharalyn (Sye) Prim of Constable, NY, Madonna (Bruce) Bumbarger of Pottstown, PA, Lorraine Hall of Scotia, NY and William Weber of Albany, NY. She has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom gave her much joy. A Funeral Service will be held privately for family at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY followed by private interment in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy Road, Niskayuna, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in memory of Elizabeth Weber to: The City Mission, PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301. We would like to give our thanks to the wonderful staff of Judson Meadows Assisted Living of Glenville, NY. They have taken such loving care of our parents and have become a second family to them. Face coverings and social distancing are required. To leave condolences for Elizabeth's family please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 27, 2020.