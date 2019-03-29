Betty Woodrow passed away early Saturday morning on March 16, 2019, in her home in Weddington, NC. She is survived by her loving daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Jim Fahy; four grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and Craig and Mary Woodrow; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Betty was born in Pennsylvania and then spent most of her life in Schenectady, NY. She married her adoring husband Ronald (Roy) Woodrow and traveled the world living all over the United States and Europe. Roy and Betty moved to North Carolina in 2006 to be closer to family. Roy and Betty were happily married for 60 years. After Roy passed in 2006, Betty continued her love of travelling going to Australia, China, South America, Ireland and Scotland. When Betty was not traveling she was happiest spending time with her great grandchildren. She loved to read and kept a detailed list of all the books that she read. She walked almost every day, she loved to play piano and dance. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Novant Health Hospice, 324 North McDowell St, Charlotte, NC 28204, or Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary