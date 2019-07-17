Elizabeth "Betty" McCauley, 88, formerly of Schenectady, died at home Sunday, July 14, 2019. Betty was born in Troy to the late Theodore and Helen Arsenault Julien and graduated from Catholic Central High School, class of 1949. She worked for the New York State Department of Tax and Finance for many years. Betty was very active with the Schenectady Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians when she lived in Schenectady. Betty was predeceased by her husband, John H. McCauley, Sr. who died in 2011; her daughter, Lisa McCauley and brother, Ted Julien. She is survived by her son, John H. McCauley, Jr.; and daughter Patricia A. McCauley; and a brother William (Charlene) Julien. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass which will be celebrated Friday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians will meet at the funeral home Thursday at 6:45 p.m. to conduct a service. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made wot the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305 or to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Published in The Daily Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019