1/
Elizabeth McDougall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth McDougall, 80, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband Lance McDougall. Liz is survived by her three daughters, Tracey Renaud (Michael), Trisha Palmer (Ernest) and Tiffany Yerkey (Matt). She will also be missed by her two grandchildren Rachel Palmer and Connor Yerkey. She is also survived by her twin sister Ellie and siblings Charlotte, Cookie and Steven and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Liz is predeceased by her brother Paul. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved