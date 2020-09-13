Elizabeth McDougall, 80, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband Lance McDougall. Liz is survived by her three daughters, Tracey Renaud (Michael), Trisha Palmer (Ernest) and Tiffany Yerkey (Matt). She will also be missed by her two grandchildren Rachel Palmer and Connor Yerkey. She is also survived by her twin sister Ellie and siblings Charlotte, Cookie and Steven and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Liz is predeceased by her brother Paul. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
.