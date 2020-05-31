Elizabeth "Betty" Sisk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Sisk, 92, passed away on May 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was the daughter of the late Merritt and Victoria Eveland and wife of the late Joseph Sisk. Betty was the cherished mother of Kevin Sisk and Kerry Krogh (William). Grandmother to Braedon Sisk and sister to Lucille Budka. In addition to her husband Joseph, she was predeceased by her sisters Barbara Eveland and Dorothy Jones. Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved