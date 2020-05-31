Elizabeth "Betty" Sisk, 92, passed away on May 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was the daughter of the late Merritt and Victoria Eveland and wife of the late Joseph Sisk. Betty was the cherished mother of Kevin Sisk and Kerry Krogh (William). Grandmother to Braedon Sisk and sister to Lucille Budka. In addition to her husband Joseph, she was predeceased by her sisters Barbara Eveland and Dorothy Jones. Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 31, 2020.