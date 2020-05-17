April 29th, 2020. Born on February 27, 1921, at the Rotterdam family home where her parents, William Vincent Vojnar and Sadie Pallack Vojnar lived and raised their family. She took care of her sister Emma for many years. She loved taking care of her chickens and ducks that were purchased at Fairs or the laSallete Fathers. She loved flowers, berries and vegetable gardening. Elizabeth was a graduate of Draper High School and Mildred Elley Secretarial College. She was employed by Alco products and after they closed she worked for the State Department of labor for 20 years. After that, she volunteered for 25 years at the little Red School House at the Altamont Fair and also belonged to Flower Club C, Central Park, Schenectady. She enjoyed going to fairs, (looking at the animals), fireworks, bingo, knitting, and she continued bowling until her 90th birthday. She also enjoyed her trips with the seniors, going to Saratoga Raceway and also trips to her brother William's Farm. To all who knew Elizabeth she was a very honest and caring lady. She was always there with presents for Christmas and Easter and was the best Sister and Aunt anyone could have in their life. She loved her friends and enjoyed reminiscing over old times. She was predeceased in death by her sister Emma Vojnar and Brother William S. Vojnar and Sister in law's Grace Vojnar, Doris E. Vojnar and Nephew Jack Vojnar. She is survived by her brothers Rudy Vojnar of Schenectady and Robert W. Vojnar (Peggy), Florida. Also survived by nieces, Dorie (Doris), Katy (Kathy), Audrey, Sharon, Christine and Connie. Nephews, Robert Jr. Michael, Tommy, Billy, Randy, Dan, Shawn, Bobby. Also, several great nieces and nephews and her long time friend, Niece Ella Krajewski. Funeral services are private there are no calling hours. Interment will be in St. Cyril And Method Cemetery Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be made to St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY 12303 or St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes, NY 12047



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store