Ella F. Parker
Ella F. Parker, in her 100th year, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Schenectady Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born in Hillsdale, NY and was the daughter of the late John and Ella Goodrich. Ella was predeceased by her husband Melbourne E. Parker in 1995. She is the mother of E. Frances (David) Bennett, Richard (Tracy) Dougherty and the late Cecilia Jean Johnson. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
