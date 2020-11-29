1/
Ellen Ann Hcks Meier
Ellen Ann Hicks Meier (Elle) passed away at her home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Monday, November 9, 2020. Elle was born on November 16, 1959, in Schenectady, NY. She was predeceased by her father, Edwin Hicks, survived by her husband of 19 years, David Meier, their son, Christian Vaughn Meier, her mother, Doris Hicks, four siblings, Stephen (Sandy), Judy (Peter), Ted (April) and John (Linda) and several nieces and nephews. Elle had many occupations, beginning with a degree in hospitality and most recently in real estate sales. She lived in Florida for several years in her twenties and returned to the Schenectady area where she met Dave in 1993. She was an excellent landscaper and always had beautiful gardens and homes. She loved her dogs and had many over the years, most recently Hoku and Halo, two pit bulls that she adored. Elle had many talents including quilt-making, crocheting, and cooking and had a lifelong passion for learning. She was athletic and energetic despite a debilitating spinal injury and other health concerns, and loved to be outside at the beach and with her family and dogs. Elle was a beautiful, passionate and intelligent person. She was full to the brim with life and we are devastated by this sudden loss.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 29, 2020.
