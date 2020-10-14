Ellen D. Alsdorf, 83, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at the Home of the Good Shepherd with her loving family by her side. Born in Fulton, NY she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth Waugh Dann. Ellen was a 1956 graduate of Ovid High School and went on to continue her education at SUNY Oswego, obtaining a bachelor's degree in education. She taught 4th grade for the South Colonie School District prior to becoming a homemaker. Ellen married her beloved husband, Charles Alsdorf on June 28, 1958 at the Park Presbyterian Church in Newark, NY. While raising her family she was an active mother and was a Girl Scout Leader. Once the children were grown, Ellen went back to substitute teaching for Scotia Glenville School District. She was a former member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Burnt Hills and was a current member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Scotia. Ellen enjoyed playing tennis, knitting, cross stitch, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed cross country skiing and traveling through Europe, the United States, Ireland, Scotland and the Caribbean. Above all, Ellen cherished the time she was able to spend with her family. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Charles Alsdorf, Her children Christopher Alsdorf (Marta Beisinger), Gretchen Orschiedt (Peter), Elizabeth Sprout (David) and David Alsdorf (Jean). Her grandchildren Nicole Alsdorf, Hannah Alsdorf, Olivia Alsdorf, Arron Alsdorf, Jesse Alsdorf, Adair Orschiedt, Emily Schwartzman (Jesse), Tennyson Sprout, Charles Finnian Sprout, Kristen Alsdorf and Emma Alsdorf and her great grandson Jack Schwartzman. Her sister Carol Overslaugh and several nieces and nephews survive. In addition to her parents Ellen was predeceased by her brother Jay Dann (Surviving Mary). Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road Glenville, NY. Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 50 Sacandaga Road Scotia, NY. Burial will take place at a later date at Sweetman Cemetery in Charlton, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellen's name may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142, The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.
