Ellen Christensen Handel, 92, of 76 Middle Line Road, Ballston Spa, NY, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of Yonny Falkan Larsen and Ove (Chris) Christensen, and the step daughter of George Larsen. Mrs. Handel spent her early childhood in Norway, and then returned to Prospect Park, Brooklyn where she became a devoted fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers. She remained loyal to Brooklyn, and close to her Brooklyn high school friends, throughout her life. She graduated from State University of New York, Oswego where she studied art and education. While at Oswego, she met her future husband, Harvey Handel, a returning World War II veteran. They married in 1947 and moved to the Schenectady area where she taught elementary school art and raised five children. Mrs. Handel loved animals, particularly dogs. She was an accomplished dog trainer, and was honored by the 4-H organization for 25 years of service teaching dog training courses. She also trained therapy dogs, taking them to local hospitals and nursing homes to comfort patients. She was a strong supporter of Greyhound rescue efforts, and adopted several racetrack greyhounds over the course of her life. For more than 20 years, Mrs. Handel delivered meals to the elderly and homebound through Meals on Wheels. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed art, opera, cross country skiing, hiking and travel. She will always be remembered by her family as a wonderful cook. During the last three years of her life, Mrs. Handel showed great courage and spirit following a disabling stroke. She will be dearly missed. Mrs. Handel is survived by her children Christine (Mitch) Miller of New York, NY, Eric (Bea) Handel of Ballston Spa, NY, Gary (Laurie Villani) Handel of Stanfordville, NY, Karen (Glenn) Johnson of Port Matilda, PA and Thomas (Paul Mickens) Handel of Westborough, MA, her grandchildren Ben, Dan, Stephen, John Eric, Leah, Elizabeth and Lilly, and her great grandchildren Eleanor and Cassidy. With respect for the family's wishes, all services will be held privately. She will be interred in the family lot at Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels America at https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/
.