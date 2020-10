Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen J. Harvey, 61, died Sept. 25, 2020. A calling hour will be held on Thurs., Oct. 15, 12 to 1 p.m., DeLegge Funeral Home. For full obit: deleggefuneralhome.com

