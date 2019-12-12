The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
8:15 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church State and Lafayette St.
Schenectady, NY
Resources
Ellen J. Dilz

Ellen J. Dilz Obituary
Ellen J. Dilz, 97, formerly of Schenectady, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Glendale Home, Glenville. Ellen was born in N. Adams, MA, the daughter of Albert and Marguerite LeRoy. She was a graduate of Mildred Elley. Prior to raising her family, Ellen worked at the General Electric, as a stenographer, later working at Walden Books for many years. She was a longtime volunteer at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital and a member of the St. Clare's Auxilary. She loved being in nature, and enjoyed welcoming family, friends and friends of friends to her Sacandaga camp for many decades. She had been a communicant of St. Joseph's Church. Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Reinhold J. Dilz, he died in 1994. She is survived by three children, Eric (Janet) Dilz, Diane (Paul) Chodkowski and Alison (the late Scott) McClenahan; her sister, Janet LaBelle; five grandchildren, Marc and Kelsey Dilz, Jan (Rachel) Chodkowski, Stefan (Elyse) Chodkowski and Molly (Thomas) Wilkie; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Otto and a niece and nephews. Funeral service, Monday morning 8:15 from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church State and Lafayette St.) Schenectady. Calling hours Sunday afternoon 3 to 6 at the funeral home. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
