Ellen Gleason LaFontana, 74, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2019. She was born in Schenectady to the late Thomas and Ruth Britt Gleason. She graduated from Linton High School in 1962 from the Practical Nursing program. After obtaining her state nursing license, she worked for several years at Ellis Hospital. In 1966 she moved to Long Island and worked at Long Beach Memorial Hospital for several years. While at Long Beach Hospital she used her vacation time during several summers and was able to combine her love of the outdoors and adventure and traveled cross country to the west coast during those times as a nurse/counselor with teenagers as part of the Wagons West Tours. Ellen loved the Adirondacks and the ocean and spent many happy vacations there with family and friends. She returned to Schenectady after several years in Long Island and to Ellis Hospital to work. She was a faithful parishioner at St. John the Evangelist church and a member of the Rosary Society. She also served as a volunteer at Proctors Theatre for many years. She enjoyed her love of the outdoors with the Schenectady Winter Sports Club. In 1976 Ellen was married to William LaFontana of Great Barrington, MA. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her son, John, his wife, Cara and grandchildren, Alaina and Paolo. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Gleason, Kathleen Gleason (Larry Denegar), Fran Mullen (Peter), Thomas Gleason and James Gleason; nieces and nephews, Mariann McBride (Kerry), Jessica Denue (Shawn), Bridget Seeger (Rob Rosier), P.J. Mullen (Kelly), David LaFontana (Kim), Kathryn LaFontana (Bill Boroson); great-nieces, Kiernan Sykes, Taylor McBride, Abigail and Emily Mullen and Abby and Kate LaFontana and great-great-nephew, Grayson Seeger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service which will begin Monday, March 11 at 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church Restoration Fund, 806 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12308. Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019