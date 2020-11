Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ellen's life story with friends and family

Share Ellen's life story with friends and family



Ellen Carrolan, 82, died Nov. 5. Call, Friday, 3-6 McClellan-Gariepy F. H. Service,11:15 am Sat, Holy Cross Cemetery, Salem. gariepyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store