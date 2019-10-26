|
Ellen Brockman VanValkenburg, of Prospect Street, Auburn, NY, formerly from Schenectady, passed away on October 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Henry and Josephine (Pashley) Brockman. Graduate of BH-BL High School and Green Mountain Junior College. She worked 28 years with the General Electric Company in the Aeronautical-Ordnance Dept., Flight Test at the Schenectady County Airport (Now the Aeronautical Museum) and the Personnel Accounting Dept. Former member of the BH-BL Women's Club, G.E. Quarter Century Club and the Auburn Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Widow of Roy VanValkenburg deceased in 1984. Survived by first cousin, Alan Wright of N. Billerica, MA, and dear friend Maryann Stickle of Auburn, NY. Funeral services handled by the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc. of Scotia, NY. Interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 or to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Per the deceased request there will be no viewing hours. A graveside service will be held at the convience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019