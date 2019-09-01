|
|
Ellen Wixted Fondano, 75, of Chestnut St., died Wednesday, August 14th at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Troy, daughter of the late Leonard and Geneva Scott Wixted, she has been a Mechanicville resident most of her adult life. A homemaker most of her life, she had also worked as an office manager for the State offices, a clerk with Northeast Bank, Mechanicville and also worked for Grand Union as a delivery coordinator for several years. Ellen enjoyed gardening, shopping(especially on QVC), and preparing for Christmas, her favorite holiday, as soon in the year as she could. Her husband of 35 years, Vincent "Fundi" Fondano, died this past May. Also predeceased by her siblings, Richard, Earle and Leonard Wixted Jr, Joan Folmsbee, Nancy McBride, Margaret Schmidt and Phyllis Sweeney. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle (Jay) Itkowitz of Brooklyn, NY and son, Paul (Jennifer Rielly) Maratto of Mechanicville; daughter, BarbaraAnn (Lewis) Makinson of Loudonville; son, Peter(Lucia) Fondano of Lake Havasu, AZ; grandchildren, Esther, Eli and Chani Itkowitz and Joseph Maratto, Brooke Pike (Elliot) Williams, Ryan Makinson, Justine Makinson, Nicholas (Kaitlyn) Fondano and Peter J. Fondano; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Alma Pike Williams, and many nieces and nephews. A private interment service at the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stratton VA Medical Center, Attn: Patient Activity Fund, 113 Holland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 may be made in memory of Ellen Wixted Fondano. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences for Ellen's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019