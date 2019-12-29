|
Elmer Herbert Priess, 87, of Schenectady, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, with his daughters by his side. Born in Schenectady on October 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Henry and Friederike Finke Priess. Elmer was raised and educated in Schenectady and a graduate of Nott Terrace in 1952. He entered the General Electric Co.'s Apprentice program, completing his education in 1958. He worked for IBM as an Engineering Technician until his retirement in 1987. Elmer proudly served with the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Elmer married the love of his life, Jean Greenough in 1955, they started their married life in Schenectady, then moved to Utica, NY. They relocated to Hopewell Jct., NY where they raised their family and moved back to Schenectady in 1988. They also spent many wonderful winters in Surprise, AZ where Elmer volunteered at Spring Training. Elmer was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Schenectady. Elmer was a devoted caregiver and husband of 57 years to his dear wife, Jean, who passed away on April 14, 2013. Survivors include his children, Kathleen (Robert) Priess Muscari of Deerfield, MA, Kristen (Paul) Dutra of South Hampton, MA and Kimberly (Forrest Teel) Priess Orner Teel; his brother, Gilbert (Barbara) Priess of Voorheesville; and brother-in-law, Dr. Kenneth Greenough (Cherie). He had six beloved grandchildren, Alexander and Nickolas Muscari, Allison and Olivia Griswold and Dr. Erika Orner and Kayla Orner. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30th at 12 noon at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady followed by interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Schenectady. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to , 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or . To express online condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019