Elsa Louise Hurley, née Johnson, of Coburg Village, Rexford, NY, passed away on September 14, 2020, 8 days short of her 103rd birthday. Elsa was the daughter of Signe Carolina Magnusson and Ernst Algot Johnson, both born in Sweden, and immigrating as teenagers in search of a better life. Elsa was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on September 22, 1917. She was the middle child of three sisters Thema Manion 11 months older, and Bernice Kelly 2 years younger. Her family moved to Pittsfield when Elsa was a young child where her father worked as a skilled carpenter and cabinet builder. She lost her father in a car accident when she was 8, and her mother was left to raise the girls alone. Through strong determination and the support of the Swedish community in Pittsfield, MA, Signe was able to provide a happy childhood for the girls. After high school Elsa attended business school, then worked in the payroll department of GE for four and a half years. That is where she met her husband John Scott Hurley, Jr. Elsa and Scott were married July 20, 1940. Scott continued to work for GE in Pittsfield in the early years before being transferred to Schenectady in 1945. After raising her children, Elsa was instrumental in the establishment of the Schenectady Alcoholism Council, providing counseling to families of Alcoholics. She and Scott were married for 66 years before he died in 2007. Elsa will be remembered for her outgoing personality, her skill as a knitter, crocheter and seamstress. She lost track of the number of quilts she made and gave away. She was a frequent volunteer at Coburg Village, and always willing to lend a hand where needed. Elsa is survived by her children, Pamela Hurley Spurling and John Scott Hurley III; five grandchildren, Douglas, Sean, Amy and Jennifer (Gerard Mullins) Spurling and Lisa (John) Hofbauer; and four great grandchildren, Ella and Vincent Mullins and Scott and Lily Hofbauer. We were all blessed to have been part of her family, and she will be greatly missed. Services will be at a later date. Burial will be in Seaford Delaware at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
