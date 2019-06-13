Elsia "Elsie" P. Tebbano, 94, passed peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center, where she was a resident for nearly 9 years. Her longevity there is attributed to the wonderful staff who loved and cared for her. Her family is eternally grateful for her excellent care. Born in Schenectady, Elsie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Isabella Caracciolo. In addition to her parents, Elsie was also predeceased by her husband, Nicholas G. Tebbano, who died in 2011; three brothers, Louis Caracciolo, Frank Caracciolo and John Caracciolo; and her sisters, Concetta "Connie" Hilton and Amelia "Molly" Cercone. Elsie is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Nooney of Rotterdam and Marleen (Rodney) Kooker of Ft. Myers, FL; four grandchildren, Paul Nooney Jr., Lauren (Matt) Williams, Matthew Howard and Andrea Howard, and sisters and brother-in-law, Angelina Caracciolo, Marie Tebbano and Valentino Tebbano; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Elsie attended Nott Terrace High School and subsequently worked in various capacities for General Electric, Casa Visco, New York State, and Financial Computer. However, she is most noted for being an outstanding homemaker, wife, and mother. She also spent countless hours caring for others, as needed. Elsie was an active participant of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Schenectady for 53 years. She was devoted to her faith and abided by its principles. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Monday, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed at 10 by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Committal services will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Hospice also played a significant role during Elsie's most critical hours. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made in Elsie's memory to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, 12208. Published in The Daily Gazette from June 13 to June 14, 2019