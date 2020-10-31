Elsie A. Clayton, 94, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Elsie was born on September 9, 1926 and was the oldest child of Ben and Jessie Older. Elsie worked at the Ballston Knitting Mill for several years before staying home to be a homemaker and mother, returning to the workforce to work at Tufflite Plastics for several years before retiring. Elsie and Bob, her husband of 71 years, enjoyed traveling all over the country in their motor home when they retired. She loved Blue Grass Music and attended Blue Grass festivals whenever she was able. She enjoyed spending every weekend at their camp in Schroon Lake. Elsie loved to play cards with the gang and looked forward to it every week. She was a great cook and loved to bake. You could always find something delicious to eat on her counter, no matter when it was. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and friends. Elsie is survived by her husband, Robert Clayton, her daughter, Bobbie DeLong, her grandchildren, Kaitlyn DeLong, John DeLong Jr., and Jesse DeLong , one great-grandson, Thomas DeLong, and her sister, Bernice Bencze, who will all miss her deeply. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, Loretta Wilson, Jean Fusco, Margaret Baker, Frank Older and Theodore Older, as well as her son-in-law, John DeLong. Elsie was a person with an inner strength that was remarkable. She overcame several health issues over the years without complaint. She just dealt with what came her way and kept on going. Anyone who knew her admired her for her strength of character. In keeping with her wishes, a private family service will be held. Burial will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ALS Center, c/o St. Peters Hospital, Albany, NY or to the American Cancer Society
. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
