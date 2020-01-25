|
Elsie M. Maddaus, 100, wife of the late Ingo Maddaus Jr., died peacefully at her home in Scotia on Jan. 22, 2020. After Ingo's death in 2005, she lived with their youngest son, Philip. He lovingly and capably cared for her as her needs increased over the past several years. Elsie was born in Atco, NJ, on April 27, 1919, daughter of Minnie F. (Behringer) Raymond and George L. Raymond. From the age of three, she and four siblings were raised by their widowed mother at a time when there were no government programs for single mothers. She completed high school in Patterson, NJ, in 1936, and despite the Great Depression she enrolled at the College of Paterson, where she met her husband-to-be. Elsie married her husband, Ingo, on May 31, 1937, at the Manhasset, NY, Reformed Church, in a ceremony officiated by Ingo's uncle, the Rev. Oscar Maddaus. For the next decade, they lived in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, and Washington, DC, before finally settling in the Schenectady area in 1947, when Ingo joined the faculty in mathematics at Union College. During the early years of their marriage, she was a college student, a homemaker, a mother to four sons, a Galway correspondent for the Schenectady Gazette, chair of the Town of Galway Democratic Committee, and the primary care-giver for her mother. In 1960, at age 41, Elsie enrolled as one of a handful of non-traditional students at Skidmore College, where she finished her last two years of college, graduating in 1964 with a degree in English. She then completed a master's degree in Library Science at SUNY/Albany in 1966. After earning her degrees, she took several additional courses at various colleges and universities, including Cambridge University in England. From 1967 to 1987, Elsie was the librarian at the Ballston Spa Public Library. She loved helping library patrons of all ages, organizing a wide variety of library programs, and writing a regular column about the library for the Ballston Journal. She received the 1979 L. Marion Mosher Award from the New York Library Association for distinguished library service in a community of 7,500 or less. She then served as genealogy librarian at the Schenectady County Historical Society from 1992 to 1999. She enjoyed researching her own family genealogy in the days before ancestry.com. Elsie was very active in the communities where she lived (especially Galway, Scotia/Glenville, and Ballston Spa). She was a member of the Galway, then Ballston Spa, and finally Scotia United Methodist Churches, and updated the histories of the Galway and Scotia churches, among many other church activities. A day after her 100th birthday, her friends at Scotia UMC held a very special birthday celebration for her. She was a volunteer and state board member of Literacy Volunteers of America, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and at the Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, the Schenectady County Public Library, the Schenectady County Historical Society, and Downeast Maine Missions in eastern Maine. In 2012, when she was 93, the Schenectady Gazette published a profile of her many volunteer activities and her beliefs about the importance of volunteering. Also in 2012, Elsie received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York State Office for the Aging. She was nominated by Baptist Health, and received the award at the Capitol District Senior Issues Forum. As befits a librarian, Elsie was an avid reader. In addition, she loved to travel, especially with or to visit various members of her family. Her travel destinations included India, several European countries, the Philippines, Bermuda, and New Zealand. Elsie lovingly cared for Ingo following the strokes that preceded his death in 2005. In addition to her husband and her parents, Elsie was predeceased by three sisters, Grace, Florence, and Wilhelmina ("Billie") and a brother, George ("Bud"), as well as a half-brother, Lyman, and a granddaughter, Kathryn. She is survived by her four sons, John (wife Elizabeth Johns), Alan (wife Barbara), Charles (wife Beth), and Philip; four grandsons, Eugene (wife Sonya Geis), Ian, Caleb, and Jacob; two great-granddaughters, Julia and Annabel; several nieces and nephews and their families; and many friends. She was very proud of her two great-granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, please give donations in Elsie's memory to Scotia United Methodist Church, 201 N. Ten Broeck Street, Scotia, NY 12302, or a . A celebration of Elsie's life will be held at the Scotia United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. Visiting time will begin at 1 p.m., and continue with refreshments following the service. Arrangements by Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020