Elsie "Ekmalian" Mardigian
Elsie 'Ekmalian' Mardigian, 92, of Troy, NY, passed into eternal life on Sunday, August 23, after a brief illness. Elsie was a woman ahead of her time, a career and business woman from the 1950's until her retirement in 1993. She had a lifelong career in advertising, and spent most of her working years as Advertising Manager for Albany Public Supermarkets and Weis Markets. She attended The College of Saint Rose. Elsie loved gardening, reading, fashion, the arts, gourmet cooking and classic movies. She was a patriotic American, active in politics and in her church community. Elsie loved horses and never missed a season at Saratoga. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Harry Mardigian, the love of her life. Elsie and Harry lived a good life and they did it in style. They traveled extensively and spent winters in their favorite place on earth, the island of Aruba, where they enjoyed the beautiful beaches, fine dining, and casino nightlife. Elsie is survived by one daughter, Sandra Mardigian, and by her beloved grandson, Alexander Seplowe. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Ekmalian; her sister, Aurora (Ekmalian) Herrero, and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. All arrangements will be private. Entombment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville. Contributions may be made in memory of Elsie Mardigian to Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Church 255 Spring Avenue Troy, NY 12180 or to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
