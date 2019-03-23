Elsie N. Hayes, 89, of West Main Street, Broadalbin, passed away Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Broadalbin on October 31, 1929, a daughter of Lester Pettit and Ruby Frye and was educated in Broadalbin. Elsie was a lifelong village resident. Mrs. Hayes delivered newspapers for the Schenectady Gazette. She had a local motor route and delivered faithfully for over forty years. Elsie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Broadalbin. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of a local league years ago. In recent years, Elsie enjoyed playing bingo. Her family meant the world to her and she was affectionately known as "Grandma with all the kids." Sunday morning breakfast with the family was important to her. She lived for her children and grandchildren. She was married to William D. Hayes on April 30, 1947. He died May 22, 1984. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by twin sons, Robert and Richard; a daughter, Lois; four sisters, Genevieve, Carolyn, Ruth, and Evelyn; and three brothers, Lawrence, Gordon, and Donald. Survivors include her children, William D. Hayes of Broadalbin, Hazel M, McKeever of Perth, Cynthia A. Spencer, Daniel W. (Judith) Hayes, and Beth J. Hayes, all of Broadalbin, Susan R. (Richard) Serafin of Gloversville, Harry B. Hayes (Kathy), Nancy B. (Thomas) Leach, Thomas W. (Kimberly) Hayes, John S. Hayes (Mary), and David A. (Michele) Hayes , all of Broadalbin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Lewis (Marion) Frye of Broadalbin; an aunt, Beatrice (John) Stutzke of Broadalbin; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Lilly. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Martin, officiating. Burial will be in Perth Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ecumenical Food Pantry, in care of the funeral home. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary