With profound sadness we announce the passing of Elsie R. Stenard on June 3, 2020 at Ellis Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was 81 years old. Elsie was born on October 16, 1938, the oldest child of James "Bob" and Elsie Flynn. Elsie was a graduate of St. Columbus High School and The Albany Business College. Elsie's life was one of selfless sacrifice for family. She married Robert her love and husband of almost 59 years on June 17,1961. Despite living with rheumatoid arthritis for almost 50 years, Elsie never let the pain or loss of physical function define who she was. Rather than give up she persevered and succeeded in meeting the demands of running a household of seven. She was hesitant to ask for help even when she struggled. She loathed to relinquish chores to anyone. Volunteering to do the laundry was not a way to get on her good side. Elsie's strength came from her faith in the Holy Trinity. She was a parishioner at St. Paul the Apostle Church. Elsie instilled the value of family into her family through example. She visited her parents every day for lunch. Sunday dinner and dessert with the grandparents, and monthly birthday parties were unbreakable traditions that cemented bonds and memories for everyone. No party was complete without a Tom Collins with her best friend and sister Bessa. The most anticipated event of the year for Elsie was the family vacation to York Beach, Maine. This is a tradition that lasted more than 50 years. In recent years she and Bob would take as many long weekends as weather permitted in York. Elsie loved a good book, and a little time to relax after dinner. No evening was complete without Vanna White, Alex Trebek and that night's TV drama. Elsie was a giving person. She was always saving pennies and quarters for one Catholic charity or another. Her kitchen table was usually littered with dozens of solicitations for financial assistant. Elsie is survived by her husband Bob; children, Bob (Keiko) Stenard, Mike (Gaby) Stenard, Jay (Beth) Stenard, Lisa (Todd) Laniewski; grandchildren, Matthew Stenard, Anthony Laniewski, Akinori Stenard, Hannah Stenard, Kazuhiro Stenard, Allison Stenard, and Andrea Stenard; brother James (Heidi) Flynn; sister Elizabeth "Bessa" Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. Elsie was predeceased by her oldest daughter Lee Ann Stenard and her parents James and Elsie Flynn. Donations can be made in Elsie's name to a charity of your choice. Services will be private. To send a message of condolence, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.