Elsie Vetrovsky Pompilio passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Elsie was born in Jefferson, NY. She was the daughter of the late Barney and Anna Tuma Vetrovsky. Predeceased by husband Jerry Pompilio, her brother Barney Vetrovsky and sister Anna Burr. She is survived by her niece, Susan Vetrovsky Nin and nephew Barney Vetrovsky both of Jackson Heights, NY. Also survived by her niece Elsie Sheffer of Schenectady, her step daughter Marsha Pompilio of Schenectady and several great nieces and nephews. A GE retiree she enjoyed bowling, gardening and baseball & the NY Yankees. Elsie's family would like to acknowledge her many friends and neighbors for their support over the years. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Jefferson Evergreen Cemetery, Jefferson, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Steve Caporizzo Pet Connection, WTEN TV, 341 Northern Blvd., Albany, NY 12204. To leave condolences, please visit www.jonesfh.net
.