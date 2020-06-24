Elvira Swits, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at home with her loving children David and Holly by her side. Elvira was born in Schenectady, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late John and Anna Maria (Tucci) Boscia. Elvira was a lifelong Rotterdam resident, and graduated from Draper High School class of 1947. She worked at the OTB Executive Offices as an Administrative Assistant. Elvira was a longtime member of the Rotterdam United Methodist Church and made many friends there. Even in current times when there were no weekly services, it wasn't uncommon for a fellow parishioner to call her, just to see how she was doing. First and foremost, Elvira was a family-oriented person. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and most recently was able to share in the joy of welcoming a great-grandson (Connor) to the family. She liked cooking and baking for those she loved the most. Elvira is survived by her dear children, Holly M. Swits and David (Wendy) Swits; her adored grandchildren, Erika (Chris) Cook, Kirstin Swits, Justin Swits, and Liliana Maria Swits; her adorable great grandson Connor Cook and her brother Nicholas Boscia. Elvira is predeceased by her beloved husband, Roswell T. Swits and her siblings, Eleanor Mankes, Emily Ferguson, Eva Repice, and Everard Boscia. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rotterdam United Methodist Church located at 1915 Helderberg Ave, Schenectady, NY 12306. Social distancing and masks are required. An RSVP is appreciated at 518-399-5022 in order to keep the attendance within the church's limitations. Interment will follow in Viewland Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elvira's memory to Northeast Kidney Foundation 501 New Karner Road #6, Albany NY, 12205 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005 Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Elvira's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 24, 2020.