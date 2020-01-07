|
Elynore I. Boscherini, 95, passed away peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy. Born in Catskill, she was the daughter of Edwin and Charlotte (Moore) Knoll. She married the late John B. Boscherini September 11, 1942 whom had passed January 17, 1982, and together they raised their family in Scotia-Glenville. Elynore loved to shop and collect antiques as well as making crafts. As a member of various local organizations, she was most proud of being a member of the DAR. Elynore's presence will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters and two sons, John (Helen) of Glenville, Elaine (Ron) Doyle of Castleton on Hudson, Karen (George) Roksandic of Lakeland, OH, and Philip (Sonia) of Guilderland; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020