Emil S. Zullo, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 02, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Basil Zullo and Josephine DeMarco Zullo. He was married to Benida Albanese Zullo. They have been happily married for 62 years. Emil attended James Madison High School where he would graduate with the class of 1949. He would then go to NY School of Mechanical Dentistry where he would learn the works of a Dental Technician. He then joined the United States Navy to continue his education in the US Navy School of Dental Technicians during the Korean War where he would honorably and faithfully serve his country aboard the USS Boxer. After returning from the Navy, he would marry Benida in 1957. He began working for Dental Labs in the Albany and Schenectady area. Eventually, he would start his own business in the 70's, the Academy Dental Lab where he would work until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the Rotterdam VFW. He enjoyed spending his time in his workshop making heirloom furniture for his family, fishing in the Adirondack's and playing golf with his friends and family. Sonny as he was know by his family was also very accomplished at creating stain glass lamp shades and unique suncatchers as well as jewelry, a talent his daughter has inherited. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Benida, his son John (Toni) Zullo, his daughter Jodi Hayes, his sister Rosalie Karlewicz, his brother Anthony (Carol) Zullo, his sister-in-law Lorry Atchinson, his grandchildren; Wes (Logan) Leubner, Amanda (Robert) Morgan, Mitchell Hayes, his loving granddog, Bear and several nieces, nephews and friends. He now joins in eternal life his parents, Basil and Josephine, his sister Jeanette Touhey, and his brother-in-law Edmund Karlewicz. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Emil on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306. Entombment will follow at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. The family requests any donations be made in Emil's name to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, , or to a . To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019