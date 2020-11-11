1/1
Emilie Marie Credno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emilie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emilie Marie Credno, 96, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. Emilie was born in Rutland, VT, to her parents, the late Peter Paul Regula and Anna Malek Regula. She worked at Sperry Rand in Florida and became a seamstress after moving to New York. Emilie was an accomplished artist, winning awards for her ceramic work, excelling in arts and crafts as well as set and costume design. Emilie enjoyed gardening, polka music and a good practical joke. She is survived by her children, Janice Van Wormer of Niskayuna and Peter Regula of Georgia, grandchildren, Juliann Van Wormer of Tennessee, David Van Wormer of Albany, Kevin Regula, Scott Regula and Kim King, all of Georgia, great grandchildren, Maguire, Zachary and Chelsea as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Emilie was predeceased by her husband, Michael Credno, siblings, Caroline Jasinski, Helen Regula, Sophie Benjamin, Kathleen Pfaffenbach, Mary Robinson, Julie Robarge, Stella Noisseau and Frank Regula. A visitation will take place on Friday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emilie's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:15 - 10:15 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved