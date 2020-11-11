Emilie Marie Credno, 96, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. Emilie was born in Rutland, VT, to her parents, the late Peter Paul Regula and Anna Malek Regula. She worked at Sperry Rand in Florida and became a seamstress after moving to New York. Emilie was an accomplished artist, winning awards for her ceramic work, excelling in arts and crafts as well as set and costume design. Emilie enjoyed gardening, polka music and a good practical joke. She is survived by her children, Janice Van Wormer of Niskayuna and Peter Regula of Georgia, grandchildren, Juliann Van Wormer of Tennessee, David Van Wormer of Albany, Kevin Regula, Scott Regula and Kim King, all of Georgia, great grandchildren, Maguire, Zachary and Chelsea as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Emilie was predeceased by her husband, Michael Credno, siblings, Caroline Jasinski, Helen Regula, Sophie Benjamin, Kathleen Pfaffenbach, Mary Robinson, Julie Robarge, Stella Noisseau and Frank Regula. A visitation will take place on Friday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emilie's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
