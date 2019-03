Emilio Cacchillo, 87, passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital in the early hours of February, 28, 2019 after a short illness. Born and raised in Schenectady, Emilio was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. He served in the US Army from 1949-1952, before beginning employment at the Watervliet Arsenal as a Machinist and Tool & Gauge Inspector. Emilio is survived by his loving wife, Anne (Miano) Cacchillo of Schenectady; a daughter, Denise Robinson (Kevin) of Galway; son, Vincent Cacchillo (Maria) of Schenectady; two granddaughters, Concetta and Christina; and one grandson, Kevin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Emilio was an active member of the Rotterdam Elks, as well as the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 88, where he served as Past Commander. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Some of his happiest times were spent camping and fishing with his daughter, son-in-law and beloved grandson. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady. Entombment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial donations in Emilio's name may be made to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary