Emily K. Lamoreaux, 101,formerly of Hickory Road, Niskayuna passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Kingsway Manor. Born on July 31, 1918 in Schenectady, she was the only child of Anna (Diegel) Vogel and Henry Vogel. Emily was a 1935 graduate of Nott Terrace High School and a 1939 graduate of the NY State College for Teachers (now SUNY Albany) where she was a member of the ALPHA ROE Sorority. From 1939 to 1942, she worked at GE as a secretary until her marriage to Harry F. Lamoreaux on June 13, 1942. They had met through the Mohawk Valley Hiking Club and during their 62 year marriage, they enjoyed spending summers at Sand Point Beach on Schroon Lake. Harry passed on Oct 30, 2004. In addition to being a homemaker, from 1952 to 1972, she was employed as a substitute teacher and home tutor for the Niskayuna School District. She was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church. She was lifetime member and past co-president of the Helderberg Twirlers Square Dance Club and danced at Kuhn Center of Colonie until the age of 95. Besides her husband, her son David Lamoreaux died January 9, 2020. She leaves her daughter Linda Lamoreaux and husband Thomas Lane of Littleton, MA; a granddaughter Jenna DiCocco and husband Simon and great-granddaughter Zia all of Antigua; daughter in law Naomi Lamoreaux of New Haven, CT; a grandson Stephen Lamoreaux and wife Sadira Clarke of Ann Arbor, MI and a great –granddaughter Aurelia; "adopted daughter" Dee Wedekind of Galway; and with gratitude and thanks to dear friends and neighbors Karen O'Brien, Rudy Dehn, as well as Bev Borawsky and friends at Faith UMC and Sand Point Summer Friends. The family would also like to thank the staff at Kingsway Manor for their care and compassion during her stay. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 15 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon prior to the service. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens in Colonie. Memorial donations may be made to the Faith United Methodist Church, 811 North Brandywine Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12308. Online guestbook at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020