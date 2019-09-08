|
Beloved wife and mother, Emily Koch passed away after a long illness on Sept. 2, 2019. On Oct. 1, 1955 she married Ed Koch, of Schenectady, in Rockville Center, Long Island. They lived on Goode St. in Burnt Hills for many years, raising their two sons, before moving to Niskayuna. Emily is survived by her husband Edward; her son Mark, daughter in-law Darcy and granddaughter Anna; son Bruce, daughter in-law Sherry and grandson Ethan; sister Joan and 11 nephews and nieces. Memorial services will be held in October. For more information or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019