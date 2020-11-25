Mrs. Emily Louise Rothmeyer Van Horne passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born in Tribes Hill, NY on March 29, 1924; Emily was the daughter for Charles Fredrick and Altha Shults Rothmeyer. She was raised during the great depression which had a lasting effect on her life. She admired both her father and mother for their accomplishments. Her father was a banker in Cherry Valley, NY and later in Amsterdam, NY, and her mother graduated with honors from Cornell University. Emily graduated Amsterdam High School in 1942 and from the Oneonta State Teachers College in 1945 with a Bachelors degree in Education. She later went on to earn a Masters degree in Education. She was a dedicated elementary school teacher in the Canajoharie, Fonda and Amsterdam schools for nearly 20 years. She fondly remembered many of her students years after having taught them. She was a member of the Amsterdam United Methodist Church. In 1965, she left teaching and married James D. Van Horne whom she was married to until his death in 2002. She gave birth to her only child, James, in 1966. She devoted the next portion of her life to being a loving mother and housewife. She later worked part-time in the Activities Dept. at the Montgomery County Infirmary. Emily proudly studied the ancestry and genealogy of both the Rothmeyer and Van Horne families. She planned and hosted family reunions and enjoyed documenting and sharing family genealogy. She also enjoyed collecting antiques and decorating her home on Millers Corners Rd in the Town of Florida. In 1976, Emily and her husband were recognized as operating a National Bi-centennial family farm that was settled by Abraham Van Horne in 1771. Emily is survived by her beloved sister and best friend, Winifred Louise Rothmeyer, whom was by her side until her death; her son, James A. Van Horne and his wife Amy of Georgetown, KY whom she treated like her own daughter; a grandson, Ashton Van Horne of Georgetown, KY; and granddaughter, Siena Van Horne of Chicago, Ill. She is also survived by many cousins. While her family lived miles away, she talked to them weekly on the phone or via FaceTime up until the time of her death. Due to the national pandemic, there will be no formal visitation or funeral. The family will have a private grave side ceremony at a later date. Please sign Emily's guestbook online at brbsfuneral.com
.