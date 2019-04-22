Home

Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
518-664-3731
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
The Arts Center On The Hudson
2 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY
Emily Morgan-Meier D'Aquila, 23, of Jacksonville, FL and formerly of Clifton Park, passed away on April 13, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24th at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday April 26th at The Arts Center On The Hudson, 2 South Main Street in Mechanicville. Please note, inurnment will be private. Online remembrances may be made at chasesmithfamily.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019
