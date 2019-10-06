|
|
Beloved wife and mother, Emily Koch passed away after a long illness on Sept. 2, 2019. Born in Freeport, Long Island on Feb. 26, 1931 and a 1951 graduate of Hofstra University she worked as an engineering assistant at the GE Large Steam Turbine Manufacturing department for calculating balance data for turbine blades. Later she was a computer programmer for MTI in Colonie. On Oct. 1, 1955 she married Ed Koch, of Schenectady, in Rockville Center, Long Island. They lived on Goode St. in Burnt Hills for many years, raising their two sons, before moving to Niskayuna. Emily loved cooking and her famous cooking will be missed by family and friends. Many have savored her Rueben Pizza which won the Grand prize in the 1993 King Arthur Flour National Baking Competition. None will forget the scrumptious chocolate cookie first prize winners in the 1996 and 1997 Cooperstown Chocolate Contest. She was on Capital Region Cooks TV show three different times. Her recipes appear in several cookbooks. Her zeal for life was reflected in her contributions to the Life Style group for 30 years and her devotion to the Empire State Capital Volkssporters. But most of all she will be missed as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Emily is survived by her husband Edward; her son Mark, daughter in-law Darcy and granddaughter Anna; son Bruce, daughter in-law Sherry and grandson Ethan; sister Joan and 11 nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the City Mission of Schenectady. Memorial service will be October 12, 2019, 1-3 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 400 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY. Please park behind the Church. For more information or to leave a message for condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019