Emma Helton, 70, passed away Friday, March 22, at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Middleburgh, she was a lifelong area resident. Survivors include her husband, Gary Helton; five children, Robert Slater, Claude Roe, Frances Myers, Warren Roe and Dwight Roe; a brother, Robert Miller, also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. A calling hour will precede the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will be private. You may visit our online guestbook at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019