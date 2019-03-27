The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Emma Helton
Emma Helton

Emma Helton Obituary
Emma Helton, 70, passed away Friday, March 22, at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Middleburgh, she was a lifelong area resident. Survivors include her husband, Gary Helton; five children, Robert Slater, Claude Roe, Frances Myers, Warren Roe and Dwight Roe; a brother, Robert Miller, also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. A calling hour will precede the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will be private. You may visit our online guestbook at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
