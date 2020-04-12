|
Formerly of Scottsville and Colonie, NY, Emma passed peacefully of natural causes on March 28th 2020 at the age of 96. She was born at home in Middleburgh, Schoharie County, NY to William and Bertha Holzer. Emma attended Middleburgh Central High School and graduated from Albany's Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1945, afterwards taking a job in Schoharie County as a public health nurse. Not long after WWII ended, Emma moved to Minnesota answering the recruitment call for RNs to staff the Polio Emergency Hospital at Fort Snelling where Sister Elizabeth Kenny provided a new treatment program for polio victims at the peak of the US epidemic. In 1949 she married John Paul who was her loving husband for 63 years. Emma was a beloved wife and mother, who held the importance of family in high regard. As the couple's children grew older, Emma returned to nursing as a public health nurse for the Albany County Health Department until retirement. She was a longtime member of the Church of St. Clare, Colonie, NY and member of the Mohawk Antique Auto Club. She enjoyed family vacations, the outdoors and the company of animals especially horses. She appreciated time with family and friends, and practiced painting and sketching for relaxation. She is known for her congenial disposition and remarkable smile. Emma was predeceased by her husband and sons, John J and Andrew C. She is survived by her daughters Joan (James), Geraldine (Greg); daughter–in-law Judy; grandchildren Andrew J, Christine, Karen and Lisa; great-grandchildren, Alton and Edison. Interment was April 3rd at Memory Gardens Cemetery. As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic a service gathering in the chapel at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Albany is postponed to a date to be determined. Arrangements have been coordinated by New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY. A shared memory or supportive message for the family may be left at the online memorial NewComerAlbany.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. John Neumann Day Away Program, 708 Milford Rd. Merrimack, NH 03054.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020