New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Emma M. Vitalo

Emma M. Vitalo Obituary
Emma M. Vitalo, 98, of Rotterdam passed away on March 27, 2020 in Schenectady after a short illness. She was born in Broome, NY. A graduate of Scotia Schools and Spencer Business College, Emma worked for the General Electric Co, and later, the NYS Dept. of Education. A member of St. Gabriel's Church, Emma was involved with the Rotterdam Senior Citizens and senior bowling league. She enjoyed gardening, preserving and cooking-always with an eye out for a new recipe. Emma also enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach and boating on a nice summer's day. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Lawrence Vitalo, as well as several brothers and sisters. Emma is survived by her son James Vitalo of Guilderland and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday April 1, from 10 to 11, with service at 11, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army of Schenectady, 222 Lafayette Street, Schenectady, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020
