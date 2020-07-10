1/1
Emmeline A. Grubb
1927 - 2020
Emmeline (Emmy) A. Grubb (nee Allen), 93, passed away on July 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Nursing Home in Guilderland, NY, following a long illness. Born in Wellesley Hills, MA on May 26, 1927, Emmy was raised in Wellesley and went on to attend and graduate from Wellesley College. In the late 1940's she met her husband, Dr. Willard Thomas (Tom) Grubb, in Cambridge, MA at Harvard University. They were married in Wellesley on July 2, 1950. Tom and Emmy moved to Schenectady, NY in 1950 when Tom accepted a position at General Electric. Emmy was interested in politics, history of all kinds, opera and classical music. She taught piano for many years and played the recorder with various music groups. She also had a love for Bridge, and enjoyed playing cards with her husband and friends. Emmy and Tom loved to travel. She and Tom enjoyed hiking; walking was a family tradition of the Allen family. Emmy is remembered for her sense of humor and love of laughter. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Schenectady, her memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's at a later date. Emmy was predeceased by her husband, Tom. Survivors include her son Robert C. (Sue) Grubb of Oviedo, FL and several nieces and nephews. To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.jonesfh.net.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 10, 2020.
