Emmett McCarthy, 77, passed away of natural causes at home in Malta on March 6, 2020. He was a beloved father, grandfather, friend, and member of his community. Emmett was born in Somerville, Mass., the son of the late, James and Maureen McCarthy, on January 20, 1943. He and his late wife, Jayne had been residents of Malta since 1990 and had previously lived in Rotterdam for many years while raising their family. Emmett was a proud Boston College Golden Eagle, class of 1964, was active in the alumni Community and was a member of the Alumni Board. He had a distinguished career with the NYS Department of Social Services. Emmett was active with Big Brothers/Big Sisters and with Pop Warner football, where he was President of Rotterdam Pop Warner, before becoming Game Commissioner for the league. Emmett always enjoyed the outdoors; you could often find him golfing or cross-country skiing. Most of all, Emmett loved boating. His passion began as a kid when he first learned to sail on Monponsett Pond in Massachusetts. From his first Sunfish, to rowing the Hudson in a currach with the Albany Irish Rowing Club, to hoisting his sails on Saratoga Lake, Emmett's favorite pastime was being on the water. The Saratoga Lake Sailing Club was his second home since 1989, where he served as a board member and Commodore. He loved racing sailboats and volunteered with the STRIDE program, teaching autistic children to sail. Music was also an important part of Emmett's life. He had a special fondness for classical music and Little Richard. He had an unmatched love for corny jokes and meeting new people. To Emmett, no one was a stranger, only a friend he hadn't met yet. Emmett is survived by his sons, Brian and his wife Cathleen of Clifton Park, and Christopher of Saratoga Springs. He is also survived by his grandchildren Michelle and Daniel. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 54 years, Jayne (O'Neil) McCarthy and his sister, Anne Discenza of Poquoson, VA. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 22, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the William J. Burke & Sons / Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 23, at St Clement's Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. It will be followed by interment in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery and then a reception and celebration of Emmett's life at The Hideaway at Saratoga Lake Golf Club, 35 Grace Moore Rd, Stillwater. For those who wish to make a memorial gift, we would suggest Community Hospice, Inc., the Saratoga Lake Sailing Club, Boston College student scholarships, or any other charity near to your heart. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020