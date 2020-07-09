As the wind blew across the sky on Monday June 29, 2020, Erin Pauley spread her wings and flew home. Her wings were ready, our hearts we're not. Erin lived her life the way she needed to. Erin loved to learn about some of the most interesting things that most of us would never know or understand. Erin shared her wisdom with many and gave guidance to all. Her spirituality lead her through the many passages of life. Erin loved to sing and could be found many a times lighting up open mic nights across the Capital District. She sang at many weddings and events throughout her lifetime. Her voice sounded like angels singing, putting a smile on many faces. She gave Patsy Cline and many female vocalists a run for the money. Erin is predeceased by her grandparents; Ester and Bill Laudato, Leta and Redd Miller and her father Jack Pauley. Erin is survived by her mother; Sandy Anderson of Niskayuna, daughter; CieJai Pauley (Matt Dickershaid), of Niskayuna; son, Jacob Pauley of Schenectady; three grandsons, Mathew Dickershaid Jr., Jagger and Brogan Pauley, well as many aunts uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends. Erin's request was to have a celebration of her life in lieu of a formal service. We are forever indebted to Dave Ditoro of Rossi and Ditoro Funeral home. His guidance and support has been beyond expected.