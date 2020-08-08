Ermandina "Erma" "Mandina" DiCocco, a longtime resident of Schenectady, New York, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 89 on August 4, 2020 in the comfort of her home being cared for by her loving son Luigi. Ermandina was a loving daughter, great sister, amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, godparent and friend to many she loved deeply. She was born on July 7, 1931 to Concetta and Michael Pallante in Fontechiari, Italy. Ermandina married Luigi DiCocco and later immigrated to Schenectady, New York seeking a better life for her family. Ermandina had a thirst for life always finding the positives, sharing a laugh and never shying away from hard work. She was a loyal and long standing employee of Bell Rod Manufacturing Company and Henry's Cleaners. Her home was the hub of family and friends. Her love for cooking was known by all—it made her proud and happy —and the more around the table the merrier. She had an amazing green thumb, loved gardening, canning tomatoes, caring for her dogs, crocheting and knitting. She was exceptionally talented but what made her truly special was in always sharing her gifts. Many she loved were gifted a scarf, an Afghan blanket or some other labor of love she created with her hands. Our hope is these treasures serve as a warm reminder of her love for you and desire to make people happy. Ermandina was a devoted and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for over 60 years. She was a member of the Women's Society. She loved sharing her talents providing baked goods and lupini beans for the yearly feast. Ermandina was predeceased by her husband, Luigi DiCocco and twin sister, Antoinette (Albert) Buzzo. She leaves her devoted sister, Domenica Cannice Provenza of North Palm Beach, Florida, her loving daughter, Maria (Thomas) Anderson of Cleveland, OH, her loving son, Luigi M DiCocco of Schenectady, NY, her grandchildren, Candace (Christopher) Wolcott of Carmel, IN, Bryan (Susan) Anderson of Hershey, PA, Tara (Thomas Szep) Anderson of Cleveland, OH, five great-granddaughters, Megan, Lauren and Emma Wolcott and Rachel and Sarah Anderson and many in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She loved you all and always looked forward to a visit or phone call. Her celebration of life will include visitation on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the DeLegge Funeral Home 1346 Chrisler Ave, Schenectady, NY from 5 to 7 p.m. On Monday, August 10, 2020 all are welcome to gather at the funeral home from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Matthew Frisone will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady, NY. Entombment will be immediately after Mass in Evergreen Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum, 2150 Central Ave., Schenectady, NY 12304. Those who wish to remember "Erma" in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. For flowers and condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
.