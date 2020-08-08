1/1
Ermandina DiCocco
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ermandina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ermandina "Erma" "Mandina" DiCocco, a longtime resident of Schenectady, New York, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 89 on August 4, 2020 in the comfort of her home being cared for by her loving son Luigi. Ermandina was a loving daughter, great sister, amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, godparent and friend to many she loved deeply. She was born on July 7, 1931 to Concetta and Michael Pallante in Fontechiari, Italy. Ermandina married Luigi DiCocco and later immigrated to Schenectady, New York seeking a better life for her family. Ermandina had a thirst for life always finding the positives, sharing a laugh and never shying away from hard work. She was a loyal and long standing employee of Bell Rod Manufacturing Company and Henry's Cleaners. Her home was the hub of family and friends. Her love for cooking was known by all—it made her proud and happy —and the more around the table the merrier. She had an amazing green thumb, loved gardening, canning tomatoes, caring for her dogs, crocheting and knitting. She was exceptionally talented but what made her truly special was in always sharing her gifts. Many she loved were gifted a scarf, an Afghan blanket or some other labor of love she created with her hands. Our hope is these treasures serve as a warm reminder of her love for you and desire to make people happy. Ermandina was a devoted and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for over 60 years. She was a member of the Women's Society. She loved sharing her talents providing baked goods and lupini beans for the yearly feast. Ermandina was predeceased by her husband, Luigi DiCocco and twin sister, Antoinette (Albert) Buzzo. She leaves her devoted sister, Domenica Cannice Provenza of North Palm Beach, Florida, her loving daughter, Maria (Thomas) Anderson of Cleveland, OH, her loving son, Luigi M DiCocco of Schenectady, NY, her grandchildren, Candace (Christopher) Wolcott of Carmel, IN, Bryan (Susan) Anderson of Hershey, PA, Tara (Thomas Szep) Anderson of Cleveland, OH, five great-granddaughters, Megan, Lauren and Emma Wolcott and Rachel and Sarah Anderson and many in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She loved you all and always looked forward to a visit or phone call. Her celebration of life will include visitation on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the DeLegge Funeral Home 1346 Chrisler Ave, Schenectady, NY from 5 to 7 p.m. On Monday, August 10, 2020 all are welcome to gather at the funeral home from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Matthew Frisone will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady, NY. Entombment will be immediately after Mass in Evergreen Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum, 2150 Central Ave., Schenectady, NY 12304. Those who wish to remember "Erma" in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. For flowers and condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Memorial Gathering
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Entombment
Evergreen Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Delegge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved