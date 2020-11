Or Copy this URL to Share

Erna L. Wiltsey, age 87, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Masucci, nephew Joseph Masucci and his wife Tracey and niece Maria Masucci and her husband Sandor Silverman and brothers, Dominick (Marlene) Mercurio and Lucien (Lois) Mercurio. Funeral Mass to be announced. Services handled by Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home.





