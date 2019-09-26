Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Hoehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest A. Hoehn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest A. Hoehn Obituary
Ernest "Corky" Hoehn, 81, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Ernest was the son of the late Gustav and Mildred Hoehn. He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn and his son, Mark. Ernest is survived by his children, Ernest, Herbert Hoehn and Roxanne Eigenbrodt (Ralph). His sisters, Ellen Brown and Letitia Bleibtrey. A Celebration of life will be private for the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now