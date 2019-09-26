|
Ernest "Corky" Hoehn, 81, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Ernest was the son of the late Gustav and Mildred Hoehn. He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn and his son, Mark. Ernest is survived by his children, Ernest, Herbert Hoehn and Roxanne Eigenbrodt (Ralph). His sisters, Ellen Brown and Letitia Bleibtrey. A Celebration of life will be private for the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019