Ernest Harry Green, Jr., 81, of Clifton Park, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born in Cohoes, NY on October 1, 1938, to Frances Breen and Ernest Harry Green, Sr. Harry was proud to serve his Country and community. Before he discovered the love of patrolling the streets and keeping his community safe as a constable for the Town of Clifton Park, he joined the Army and served with the 106th Infantry out of Fort Lewis, Washington. Harry retired after forty years working at the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Harry was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, papa and friend He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Barbara Quinn and niece Shelia Quinn. Harry is survived by his wife Paulette and their children Colleen Yeager (Joe Dickinson) of Clifton Park, NY and Shannon Finegan (Ryan) of Voorheesville, NY; grandchildren Elizabeth (Andrew Wright), Bryce Yeager and Morgan Finegan; great grandson Grayson Wright; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family service will be held with burial in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Harry may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Community Hospice of Saratoga. The family would like to thank Harry's Doctors, Visiting Nurses of Albany and Community Hospice of Saratoga for their care and compassion during Harry's illness. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
