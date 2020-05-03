Ernest "Ernie" Lester Hartman, 86, of Bloomfield, beloved husband for 45 years of the late Carol M. (Mercier) Hartman, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at UConn Medical Center in Farmington. Born in Schenectady, NY on February 9, 1934, son of the late Lester and Mabel (Ziegler) Hartman, he was raised in Scotia, NY and was a graduate of Scotia High School, Class of 1951. After high school, Ernie continued his education at Purdue University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Aerospace Engineering with the Class of 1956. He took a position with Kaman Aerospace shortly after graduation and also worked at Schweizer Aircraft in Horseheads, NY before returning to Kaman. He later worked as an engineer at Combustion Engineering in Windsor and after several mergers and acquisitions, working for ABB and later Alstom Power, he retired in December, 1988. In his spare time, Ernie enjoyed flying sailplanes and always had a fascination with aerospace. He loved to take vacations with his family and escape to take his sailplane flights and look out over the beautiful landscapes below. As a young man, Ernie purchased his first MG in 1960 and later traded it in for a 1961 model which he knew would be the last year it was made with the iconic round fenders. He drove the car regularly for many years and ultimately gave the car to a coworker who beautifully restored it to its original condition. An avid sports fan, he was a season ticket holder to the Hartford Whalers and the University of Hartford Women's Basketball team for many years where he and his family made many lasting friendships. He loved following UConn Sports and especially enjoyed watching the UConn Women's Basketball team throughout the season. Ernie never lost focus on what was most important in life, his faith, his family, and his many friendships. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Bloomfield for many years, he shared a wonderful relationship with his wife for 45 years that was a model to his family, and he looked forward each year to his semi-annual high school reunion lunches in New York with classmates from years ago. Most of all, Ernie will be remembered for the love he shared for his wife, his daughters, and his five granddaughters. He was always up for sharing anything with his family, helping his granddaughters with their homework, going out for dinner, or taking his annual trip from Connecticut down to Florida visiting all of his relatives along the way. After his wife's passing in 2006, he maintained all of her traditions, sending out Vermont Life Calendars to his family and friends at Christmas, and never forgetting to send a card for birthdays, anniversaries, and other special milestones in each of his family members' lives. He leaves three daughters, Holly Kilgore and her husband Todd of Torrington, Deborah Clark of Bloomfield, and Karen Hedman and her husband Douglas of Simsbury; five granddaughters whom he cherished, Elisha Clark of Cambridge, MA, Marissa and Teagan Hedman both of Simsbury, and Jenna and Colleen Kilgore both of Torrington; a sister-in-law, Joyce Falkin of West Hartford; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Earl Hartman; and a sister, Maida Quinn. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m., at the First Congregational Church in Bloomfield, 10 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield. Burial will be private in the West Glenville Cemetery, First Reformed Church of Glenville, NY. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ernie's nurse practitioner at UConn Health Center, Mary Beth Barry for her expert care and her concern for Ernie and the family. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the The UConn Foundation, Inc., Attn: Pat & Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center, 2390 Alumni Dr., Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269-3206.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store