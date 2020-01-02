|
Ernest Marczewski, 82, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Charles Marczewski and Henrietta Pokrzyniki Marczewski. He is married to Dale Marshall Marczewski. They have been happily married for 59 years. After graduating from Mont Pleasant High School, Ernest would go on to marry Dale in 1960. He would then start his family while beginning his work as a police officer for the Town of Rotterdam, NY where he would serve and protect the public diligently. He would retire in 1994 with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Rotterdam Elks and the Rotterdam Senior Center. He loved spending time with his family, and was truly devoted to ensuring that they always came first in his life. He enjoyed traveling, camping, puzzles, cards, and riding his motorcycle. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, Dale, his daughters; Lori Pinto (Chris Peters) and Susan (Jonathan) Ginter; his grandchildren, Nicole Houseknecht, Ryan (Devyn) Houseknecht, Danielle Rojas, and Alexandra Rojas; his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Camille, and Mila, and his sister, Claire Brisson, and several nieces and nephews. He now joins in eternal life his parents, Charles and Henrietta, his two sisters, and his brother. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. The family requests any memorial contributions to be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020