Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Peek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest "Dick" Peek Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest "Dick" Peek Jr. Obituary
Ernest "Dick" Peek Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 17, 2019. One of eleven children, he was born in Schenectady to the late Ernest and Harriet Schrom Peek. Dick was an operating engineer for local #106 retiring in 2008 from Callanan Industries. He was predeceased by his wife, Christine Peek. He leaves behind his five children; James Peek, Jean Anne Peek, Paula Hooper, Lori Stoklosa and Justin Peek. At Dick's request there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the St. Peter's Hospice Inn 315 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.