Ernest "Dick" Peek Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 17, 2019. One of eleven children, he was born in Schenectady to the late Ernest and Harriet Schrom Peek. Dick was an operating engineer for local #106 retiring in 2008 from Callanan Industries. He was predeceased by his wife, Christine Peek. He leaves behind his five children; James Peek, Jean Anne Peek, Paula Hooper, Lori Stoklosa and Justin Peek. At Dick's request there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the St. Peter's Hospice Inn 315 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019