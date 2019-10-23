|
Erwin C. Grant, 81, of Glenville, passed away on October 20, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with his beloved family by his side. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on January 22, 1938, Erv was the only son of Andry and Clark Grant. He graduated from Guilderland High School. Upon graduation, Erv joined the Navy and served aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Randolph (CV-15). On May 23, 1959 Erv married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Joan Irwin of Long Island. Erv and Joan were married for over 60 years. They resided in Glenville, NY, where they raised their two children, Douglas and Debra. Erv was predeceased by his son, Douglas and is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Debra and son-in-law, Richard Himmelwright; his grandchildren, Jessica (Jason), Brian (Laura) and Katie and his great-grandchildren, Sarah, Connor and Baby Grant, due to arrive 2020. Erv had a passion for racing and old time cars. After marrying Joan, Erv opened his own business, Grant's Speed Shop, on Altamont Avenue in Schenectady, NY in 1961. He later moved his business to Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY where he changed the name to Northeast Speed. After spending time as a business owner, Erv joined United Electric as a lineman. In 1965 he became a salesman at Salisbury Chevrolet, Scotia, NY where he was awarded for his sales achievement and honored with the Legion of Leaders. He then went on to work at Roland J. Downs, Glenville, NY as a salesman. In 1982 Erv and Joan opened Freeman's Bridge Sports, Inc for their daughter and son-in-law, Richard. For over 40 years Erv simultaneously helped run the bike shop while building his reputation as a caring and well respected landlord for Towne House Properties in the Village of Scotia. During this time he was also a 32nd Mason for the Beukendaal Masonic Order. In his free time Erv enjoyed building and restoring antique cars and made a lot of friends along the way. Erv will be remembered by all those who knew him as a kind and generous man. Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 25th at the First Reformed Church in Scotia, Ballston Avenue. Calling hours will start at 10 a.m. proceeded by an 11 a.m. service. Reception at the church at 12 p.m. in Brink Hall followed by a 1 p.m. military burial at the graveside at Park Cemetery on Sacandaga Road in Scotia, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Erwin C. Grant to the Park Cemetery, Sacandaga Road, Scotia, NY 12302 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019